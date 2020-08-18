ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez has confirmed that he was one of the players who tested positive for the coronavirus in an Instagram post.
Martinez posted a photo of himself in the hospital saying he was "free of the virus."
hoy quiero darle gracias a Dios por otra oportunidad de vida, ya estoy libre de este virus que acaba con la humanidad, mi Dios tiene una batalla dura para cada uno de nosotro y con fe podemos salir victoriosos, te… https://t.co/fawceXYbYC— Carlos Martinez (@Tsunamy27) August 18, 2020
The pitcher was one of a few players cleared by MLB to return to playing along with his battery mate Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong.
