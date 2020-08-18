carlos martinez

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez smiles before an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez has confirmed that he was one of the players who tested positive for the coronavirus in an Instagram post. 

Martinez posted a photo of himself in the hospital saying he was "free of the virus." 

Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martinez posted this picture to his Instagram account.

The pitcher was one of a few players cleared by MLB to return to playing along with his battery mate Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.