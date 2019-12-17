ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Before Tuesday, the Cardinals were the only team in Major League Baseball not to have added an outside player acquisition to its 40-man roster this winter.
That finally changed Tuesday when the Cardinals welcomed Korean pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim to St. Louis with a press conference at Busch Stadium. Kim, 31, is a left-handed pitcher who is a veteran of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).
In 190.1 innings pitched this past season, Kim compiled a 2.51 ERA with excellent peripheral numbers. His robust workload combined with strong rate stats--1.8 walks per nine innings and 0.6 home runs allowed per nine innings--give him a profile reminiscent of what the Cardinals found in Miles Mikolas a couple years ago. In his 13 years with the SK Wyrens, Kim is 136-77.
The Cardinals had been linked to left-handed free-agent starting pitchers like Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-jin Ryu earlier this offseason. The desire for a lefty in the rotation makes sense, as the Cardinals haven't possessed that luxury on a regular basis since the days of Jaime Garcia.
Kim's deal with the Cardinals is for two years. The terms have not yet been revealed. It's worth noting that with a full 40-man roster prior to this move, the Cardinals will need to move another player off the roster before Kim can be added.
