ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals announced that Busch Stadium will return to full capacity in the stands beginning on June 14, when St. Louis takes on the Miami Marlins.

💯Beginning June 14th, Busch Stadium will be open at full capacity!Tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale May 27! pic.twitter.com/cpKYTurDVW — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2021

In addition, season ticket holders will be able to access their normal seats for the remainder of the season starting June 14.

Individual tickets for the full capacity Busch Stadium games will go on sale on Thursday, May 27 at noon. In a press release, the team also says they plan to offer $6 tickets for many games this summer.

Just last week, the team received approval from city health officials to increase capacity to double starting at May 21, just in time for the first home series against the Cubs.

“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” stated Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”