(KMOV.com) — The movement in the Cardinals bullpen appears to have been minimal, for now. The team announced it has optioned reliever Seth Elledge to Memphis as the corresponding move for the activation of Saturday's starter Miles Mikolas.
Saturday will mark the first start for Mikolas since Game 1 of the 2019 NLCS. The 32-year-old right-hander missed the 2020 season following a procedure to repair an ailing tendon in his forearm before enduring a delay to his program this spring due to trouble with his pitching shoulder.
After rehabbing the shoulder in recent weeks, Mikolas is confident the setback was a minor one that he has since put behind him on his way to his long-awaited return to the St. Louis rotation.
"I don't believe it was very serious," Mikolas said. "I believe it was more inflammation paired with a minor impingement that, through some tissue work, a little bit of flexibility and strength and conditioning stuff, we were able to kind of knock that out. I don't think that's a problem."
Speculation as to the potential for further movement on the Memphis shuttle with regard to the St. Louis bullpen stems from the club's recent struggles in middle relief. Kodi Whitley and Tyler Webb—along with the since-demoted Elledge—allowed a tightly contested game against the Cubs Friday evening to devolve into a 12-3 blowout at Busch Stadium.
With Webb out of options and limited minors arms from which to choose from the team's 40-man roster, the Cardinals are hesitant to execute wholesale changes for the time being.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.