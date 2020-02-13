JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) -- Name a better duo than Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. They're a pair we'll get to see once against this season after Wainwright signed another one year deal with the Cardinals.
The two will be together for a 14th, and perhaps final, season.
Wainwright talked about what he cherishes about his relationship the most and how his friendship with Molina has evolved over the years.
Wainwright said he wasn't ready to think about retirement yet.
