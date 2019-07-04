BOSTON (KMOV.com) – Blues superfan Laila Anderson, 11, received a heartfelt letter of congratulations from an unexpected person, the Mayor of Boston.
Mayor Marty Walsh sent a letter to Laila congratulating her on the Blues Stanley Cup win.
.@StLouisBlues superfan, Laila Anderson was sent a letter from the Mayor of Boston following the Blues Stanley Cup victory. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AEfaKyNqZN— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) July 4, 2019
In the letter, Walsh said he’s a lifelong Bruins fan but couldn’t help rooting for Laila. He also said, “You touched my heart and that of so many people in here in Boston.”
He also said that if Laila and her family ever visit Boston, he’d be happy to meet her and show her the city.
