ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues are back in town and Monday was the first day of training camp at the Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues prepare for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in early August.
It's hard to believe but Blues haven't played a game since March 11. Blues Captain Alex Pietrangelo said the first day went smoothly, like they haven't missed a beat.
"We actually looked pretty good too considering the circumstances," said Pietrangelo. "I don't know if it's a mindset maybe that all along we kind of knew that we were going to come back. We were crisp we were good."
"We were aware that it was potentially going to happen for the last couple of months," said goaltender Jordan Binnigton. "The plan was to stay within stricken distance and now we have a little bit of time here to pick it up even more."
"There was no guarantee that there would be hockey again or any sports in general for that matter," said Pietrangelo. "We're here now and we're going to continue to just monitor the situation."
The only Blues players missing from training camp on Monday were defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Colton Parayko. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said they couldn't discuss specifics but they would join the camp later this week.
