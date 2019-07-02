CALAHOO, AB. (KMOV.com) – Blues head coach Craig Berube shared his day with the Stanley Cup with friends and family in his hometown of Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday.
Kids in Berube’s hometown took turns drinking orange juice out of the Stanley Cup.
It is part of a busy summer in which every Blues player, coach and staff member get one day with the trophy.
In total, it will visit seven states, eight Canadian provinces, five countries and three continents.
