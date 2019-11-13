ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Union Station will be transformed into NHL Fan Fair in late January, when St. Louis hosts the NHL All Star Game.
Fan Fair is an interactive hockey exhibit and is part the 2020 Honda NHL All Star Weekend. It is being held from January 23-26 and will feature interactive games, trophies, memorabilia, attractions and more.
Fans can:
- Take a picture with the Stanley Cup and learn about the history of other NHL trophies.
- Explore a Hockey of Hall of Fame Exhibit about the history of the Blues and hockey in St. Louis.
- Meet NHL legends and get autographs
- Test skills in the NHL All-Star Skill Zone and more
On Thursday, January 23 and Friday, January 24, Fan Fair is open from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults $10 for children, college students, military personnel and seniors.
On Saturday January 25, Fan Fair is open from 10:00 – 7:00 p.m. and runs from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for children, college students, military personnel and seniors on the last two days of the event. Tickets on Saturday and Sunday will also have a specific admission time.
Children 3-years-old and under get in for free.
All attractions are included with admission, the NHL says.
The Skills Competition is being held on January 24 and the All Star Game is being held on January 25.
To buy tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.