MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The reigning Stanley Cup champions took their practice outdoors Thursday at Centene Center for the first time.
The Blues played a lot of 3-on-3 on the outside rink.
A number of the players grew up playing on the ponds in Canada so they had fun at practice.
Coach Craig Berube said he wanted to switch things up a bit and have a practice the players would enjoy.
The Blues, who sit atop the Western Conference, are coming off an important win over the Oilers Wednesday night. They head out west to take on the Sharks Saturday.
