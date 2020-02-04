ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist, Zach Sanford scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3.
It was Schenn's first three-point game since Feb. 19, 2019 against Columbus, a stretch of 79 games.
Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots, and Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also scored.
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues were 1-4-1 in their previous six games but hadn't played at home in nearly three weeks due partly to a bye week and the All-Star break.
The Hurricanes fell to 0-5-0 over their last five games away from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.