Hurricanes Blues Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), of the Czech Republic, are unable to prevent St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) from scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

 Scott Kane

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist, Zach Sanford scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3.

It was Schenn's first three-point game since Feb. 19, 2019 against Columbus, a stretch of 79 games.

Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots, and Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also scored.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues were 1-4-1 in their previous six games but hadn't played at home in nearly three weeks due partly to a bye week and the All-Star break.

The Hurricanes fell to 0-5-0 over their last five games away from home.    

