ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NHL announced Sunday that Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo is suspended for four games after cross-checking Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson.
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the suspension calling Bortuzzo’s second cross-check on Arvidsson “not a hockey play” that resulted in Arvidsson’s injury. Bortuzzo cross-checked Arvidsson once, which the referee immediately signaled for a penalty.
St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for four games for Cross-checking Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson. https://t.co/zYPlLjudxl— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 24, 2019
Bortuzzo then showed his frustration at the call and turned around to hit the Predators forward while he was stilled splayed out in the crease.
Arvidsson didn't return for the second or third periods. Later, the Predators announced he would be out four to six weeks.
Bortuzzo is also a repeat offender. He has been fined previously by the Department of Player Safety.
The Blues travel to Nashville for the second half of the home-and-home series Monday.
