St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) reaches for a loose puck as Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson (35) and Cale Makar (8) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Just days before the playoffs are set to begin, the Blues announced that left winger David Perron has been put on the NHL's COVID protocol list, multiple  reports say.

Perron did not practice Saturday, reports say. He becomes the third Blues player in recent weeks to be placed on the COVID protocol list. Defenseman Jake Walman tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. 

Perron is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career, recording 19 goals and 39 assists in the shortened 56 game season. The Blues are scheduled to open the Stanley Cup  Playoffs against the Avalanche in Denver on Monday at 9:00 p.m.

