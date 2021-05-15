ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Just days before the playoffs are set to begin, the Blues announced that left winger David Perron has been put on the NHL's COVID protocol list, multiple reports say.

Perron is the third Blues player to be added to the list recently, joining Jake Walman and Nathan Walker. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 15, 2021

Perron did not practice Saturday, reports say. He becomes the third Blues player in recent weeks to be placed on the COVID protocol list. Defenseman Jake Walman tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Perron is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career, recording 19 goals and 39 assists in the shortened 56 game season. The Blues are scheduled to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Avalanche in Denver on Monday at 9:00 p.m.