ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues have activated defenseman Carl Gunnarsson from injured reserve but also announced that fellow defenseman Colton Parayko will be sidelined due to an injury.
Gunnarsson has been out since December 13 with an upper-body injury. This season he has appeared in 17 games, scoring one goal and recording three assists.
Parayko has been out the past five games with an upper-body injury. He has played in 42 games, recording two goals and 11 assists.
