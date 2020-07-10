(KMOV.com) -- The NHL announced Friday that it has ratified a four-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement and Return to Play. The league revealed the schedule for the first 10 days of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers, as well as making official the hub cities for the Western and Eastern Conferences.
The rest of the games played in the 2019-2020 NHL season will take place in Canada, as Toronto and Edmonton have been named the hub cities for the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively. The league also announced that Edmonton will be the site of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Blues are scheduled to begin their defense of the Stanley Cup with a game against the Colorado Avalanche on August 2. As one of the top seeds in the Western Conference, the Blues will play that game strictly for seeding purposes as part of a round robin against the other top-four teams.
St. Louis will then face Vegas on August 6 and Dallas on August 9 to conclude the round robin. Meanwhile, teams seeded fifth through twelfth in each conference will play best-of-five series with the winners qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs round of 16.
The NHL said the complete broadcast schedule will be available over the next few days.
You can read more about the Stanley Cup qualifying games and the new CBA here.
