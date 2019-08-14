MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) – Around this time last year, officials from the City of Maryland Heights, the Blues and the Legacy Ice Foundation broke ground on the Stanley Cup Champions new home, the Centene Ice Center.
“I have kind of joked with people January 3 we [St. Louis Blues] were last place in the league, we went from worst to first.” Said Legacy Ice Foundation Chairman Patrick Quinn. “My belief is that our practice facility is going to go from worst to first in the same matter of time”.
The 277,000 square-foot facility will not just be about the Blues, it will bring big benefits to the surrounding community.
“We now have a hockey facility that will bring people to our community and enjoy what’s great about St. Louis,” said Quinn. “Because we finally have a hockey facility that can host great events”.
Quinn and the Legacy Ice Foundation believe that this brand new facility will bring in around $20 million a year in revenue for the city via hotel bookings and events. They already have an event scheduled for this November, the NHL Sled Classic.
“We're already seeing with our bookings for national events, so we are going to hit those numbers pretty quickly,” said Quinn. “We're already seeing what we believe is going to happen and this is going to be an economic boost to our community, while also giving our kids and adults a great recreational place”.
While mother nature has literally put a damper on the construction project at times, Quinn is confident that it will be ready for the ribbon cutting on September 7.
“It will be ready,” said Quinn. “The thing that I tell everybody is if you don't believe me come back tomorrow and a couple days later you would be a amazed what happens. There’s a 150 people onsite most days and even through the weekend right now. I'm confident that the men and women working out here will have it ready for their Stanley Cup Champions”.
