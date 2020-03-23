ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been about two weeks since the reigning Stanley Cup Champs played hockey and winger Vladimir Tarasenko was on the verge of returning from a shoulder injury before coronavirus delayed the season.
For those of you rewatching the Stanley Cup run, you'll have another video to keep you company. Tarasenko posted video of him firing pucks in his backyard.
There's another video too of him shooting pucks past his son Mark.
