TAMPA, Fla. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis native Pat Maroon has left the Blues and has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Lighting announced Saturday that he has signed a one-year, $900,000 deal.
Maroon, a native of South County, was a key cog in the Blues run to their first-ever Stanley Cup. The left winger recorded 10 goals and 18 assists in 74 games during the 2018-2019 season, and recorded 3 goals and 4 assists during the playoffs.
It had been clear for a while now that the Blues were unlikely to re-unite with Maroon for another season, as the team had numerous players due for a raise this summer, including breakout goal-tending star Jordan Binnington.
Regardless, Maroon's contributions to the greatest sports story in the history of his hometown won't soon be forgotten. Though plenty of things had to go right for the Blues throughout the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs, none of those things happen without his goal during the second overtime of Game 7 in the second round against the Stars.
He may play for the Lightning now, but to the fans in St. Louis, Pat Maroon will forever be a Blue.
