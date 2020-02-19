ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues announced they acquired defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for two draft picks.
Scandella, 29, has played 51 games this season between the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. He has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) and is +10. The 6'3" defenseman was drafted by the Wild in 2008.
The Blues sent Montreal a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.
Scandella skated during Wednesday's optional practice in St. Louis. He spoke to the media afterward and you couldn't help but be slightly blinded by the bright smile he had while he shared how excited he was to be joining the Blues.
"I was absolutely excited to come to St. Louis, the Stanley Cup champs. Just what a city, what a great organization to be part of. I'm really happy about this," Scandella said.
Scandella said he was just getting ready to head out to Montreal's game in Detroit when he got the news he had been traded for the second time this season. Scandella was traded earlier this season to his hometown of Montreal from Buffalo.
The first person who texted him about the trade was his uncle, Sergio Momesso, played for the Blues from 1988-1991 alongside Brett Hull.
Scandella expects to fit in well with the Blues and the Central Division having spent seven seasons with the Wild.
"I know what I have to do to be successful," Scandella said. "Play a really good defensive game, help with the PK. I'm going to do whatever I'm asked to do here, and just do it with a smile on my face because I'm just happy to be here."
To make room for Scandella, Jay Bouwmeester was placed on long-term injured reserve and Niko Mikkola was assigned to San Antonio.
