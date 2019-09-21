COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Marching Mizzou celebrated the Blues first-ever Stanley Cup during halftime of Mizzou football's SEC opener against South Carolina Saturday.
The band played “Gloria,” the song played at Enterprise Center after a Blues victory, and also played “We are the Champions” by Queen.
The band also went into a formation of crossed hockey sticks, the Arch with the letters “STL” underneath, and also marched in a Stanley Cup formation.
Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and forward Robert Thomas were also at the game.
