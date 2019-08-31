WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Students at Barretts Elementary got a chance Friday to spend time with the Stanley Cup.
Their day started with an announcement over the intercom from Bryndy Rehagen that that the Stanley Cup was at school. Her father is the Blues strength and conditioning coach.
“I feel like it’s a really cool experience to get to bring it to my school and have everyone get to see the Cup and stuff,” said Bryndy.
The students took turns touching the Cup as Bryndy’s father made his way through a line. Then the Cup made its way inside for an all-school assembly.
After the school visit, the Rehagen family was planning to have some private time with the Cup. Bryndy said she plans to eat ice cream out of it.
