ANAHEIM, Calif. (KMOV.com) -- The Blues and Ducks game has been postponed after Jay Bouwmeester has been taken off the bench via stretcher during the first period.
The Ducks tweeted that "there was a medical emergency near the Blues bench. A Blues player was taken into the dressing room, and the game is currently delayed."
The Blues tweeted confirmation about the medical emergency involving Bouwmeester and that they game has been postponed.
The replay during the game shows Bouwmeester clear the puck and skate off the ice to the bench. Then Vince Dunn calls for the training staff as the game is stopped.
Darren Pang announced on the Blues broadcast that Bouwmeester was taken from the arena in an ambulance and that he was alert.
Radio play-by-play man Chris Kerber said they did use paddles on Bouwmeester and that he was responsive before they took him to the hospital. Bouwmeester's dad is with him since this was the Blues Father's Trip.
Both teams skated off the ice to their locker rooms.
