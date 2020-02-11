ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 11: The St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks watch as the paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of the game at Honda Center on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)
Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones, second from right, greets two members of the St. Louis Blues after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a medical emergency that caused the game to be postponed during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KMOV.com) -- The Blues and Ducks game has been postponed after Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced late Tuesday.
Bouwmeester collapsed with 7:50 remaining in the first period of Tuesday's game in Anaheim.
"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay," Armstrong said. "He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center."
Armstrong said Bouwmeester, 36, was conscious and alert and undergoing further tests. He said the team would update the defenseman's condition Wednesday morning.
The replay from the game shows Bouwmeester clear the puck and skate off the ice to the bench. Then Vince Dunn worriedly calls for the training staff as the game is stopped.
1 of 6
Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones, second from right, greets two members of the St. Louis Blues after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a medical emergency that caused the game to be postponed during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Officials leave the ice after the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues was postponed following a medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, of center wipes his faces as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson kneels on the ice while blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 11: The St. Louis Blues watch as the paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 11: The St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks watch as the paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of the game at Honda Center on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Blues-Ducks game postponed after Jay Bouwmeester suffers medical emergency
1 of 6
Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones, second from right, greets two members of the St. Louis Blues after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a medical emergency that caused the game to be postponed during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Officials leave the ice after the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues was postponed following a medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, of center wipes his faces as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson kneels on the ice while blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 11: The St. Louis Blues watch as the paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)
Debora Robinson
ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 11: The St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks watch as the paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of the game at Honda Center on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)
Debora Robinson
Radio play-by-play man Chris Kerber said medical staff used paddles on Bouwmeester and that he was responsive before they took him to the hospital. Bouwmeester's dad is with him since this was the Blues Father's Trip.
This is Bouwmeester's 18th NHL season.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.