Jay Bouwmeester 'doing well' after suffering cardiac episode during Blues-Ducks game

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KMOV.com) -- Jay Bouwmeester is doing well and undergoing more test the day after collapsing on the bench during the Blues and Ducks game Tuesday night, General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday as the team traveled to Las Vegas.
"Things are looking really positive," Armstrong said.
Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench with 7:50 remaining in the first period.
"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay," Armstrong said Tuesday. "He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center."
Armstrong said Bouwmeester, 36, was conscious and alert and undergoing further tests.
On Wednesday, Armstrong provided further information saying the defenseman was undergoing a battery of tests to determine the how and why of what happened last night.
"There is never a good time for something like this to take place but there could not have been a better location than the Honda Center. Thanks again to everyone involved at the Honda Center and the Ducks organization for their life-saving efforts," Armstrong said.
The replay from the game shows Bouwmeester clear the puck and skate off the ice to the bench. Then Vince Dunn worriedly calls for the training staff as the game is stopped.
"Jay became unresponsive and medical personnel used a defibrillator to revive him," Armstrong explained. "Jay regained consciousness immediately and was transported directly to the UCI Irving Medical Center."
Bouwmeester's dad, Dan, is with him since this was the Blues Father's Trip.
Captain Alex Pietrangelo said he and his father went to the hospital Tuesday night following the game.
"I think it was important for one for me just to see him and for everyone else to see him. We Facetimed. Bouw had the opportunity to see everybody," Pietrangelo said. "He was in good spirits last night with us and typical Jay so I think it certainly made us all feel better today knowing we had the opportunity to talk to him."
Pietrangelo spoke about how scary the situation was on the ice.
"It’s hard to even explain. It happened so fast. It felt like it was an eternity for us. We just really reacted as fast as we could. Everyone wanted to help and be doing something. Once we handed it over to Ray [Barile, Blues head athletic trainer] and the doctors and the EMT, they were impressive to see going into action doing what they’re doing," Pietrangelo said.
Armstrong said the Blues would be playing their Thursday night game against the Golden Knights.
Support pours in
Wednesday morning, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted, "Scary situation at last night’s @StLouisBlues game. Sending positive thoughts to the team, Jay Bouwmeester and his family. Hoping he makes full, speedy recovery."
Several NHL teams also expressed their concern and sent their thoughts and prayers to Bouwmeester and the Blues.
What is a cardiac episode?
News 4 spoke to a local cardiologist about what it means to suffer a cardiac episode.
Sudden cardiac arrest happens when the heart beats dangerously fast or stops beating and fails to pump blood to the rest of the body. It's not the same as heart attack.
But quick action is equally important. Because of the quick response from the medical trainers and team physicians, they were able to stabilize Bouwmeester.
Analyst and former St. Louis Blues player Jamie Rivers reflected on the scare, "I just yelled to my wife saying, 'oh my God somebody went down on the bench,' and it brought back memories for myself and my wife from being in Detroit with Jiri Fischer collapsed on the bench."
After Red Wing defenseman Fischer collapsed during a game in 2005, it's been an NHL rule that physicians be within 50 feet of the bench at every NHL game.
