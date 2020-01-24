ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The real Stanley Cup may be on display at Fan Fair at Union Station, but one Blues fan has a version of his own.
After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, fan Tim Perry decided thought it would be nice if he could have a Stanley Cup of his own. His father in-law decided it would be a good way to put his woodworking skills to use.
Perry brought the wooden Stanley Cup with him to the NHL All-Star festivities for autographs.
