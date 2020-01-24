A man with a woodworking hobby used his skills to recreate the most iconic trophy in sports. He gave the wooden Stanley Cup to his son-in-law

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The real Stanley Cup may be on display at Fan Fair at Union Station, but one Blues fan has a version of his own.

After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, fan Tim Perry decided thought it would be nice if he could have a Stanley Cup of his own. His father in-law decided it would be a good way to put his woodworking skills to use.

Perry brought the wooden Stanley Cup with him to the NHL All-Star festivities for autographs.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.