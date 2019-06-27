ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Blues and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson have agreed to a 2-year $3.5 million contract, the club announced Thursday.
Gunnarsson played in 25 games with Blues during their Stanley Cup winning season, recording three goals and four assists. He also scored the goal that won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime.
Over his 10-year career, Gunnarsson has recorded 28 goals and 101 assists. Before the 2014-2015 season, he was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leads in exchange for Roman Polak.
Gunnarsson was set to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
