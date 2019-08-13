ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues say season tickets for the upcoming season are being sold so fast that they have to create a wait list.
The club says tickets are being sold at the fastest pace since the Blues moved into the Enterprise Center in 1995.
The team attributes the high demand to it’s first-ever Stanley Cup, the All-Star game being in St. Louis in 2020 and the recent renovations at Enterprise Center.
Limited options for season tickets are still available, the team said.
To get on the wait list, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.