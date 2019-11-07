ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Robby Fabbri began his career with the Blues in 2015 as a 20-year-old rookie, bursting onto the scene with 18 goals and 19 assists in his first NHL season.
At the time, it seemed like merely a glimpse of potential greatness to come for the diminutive but speedy skater.
What was once viewed as such a promising future in St. Louis for the now 23-year old forward was derailed by multiple knee injuries and comes to an unceremonious end Wednesday.
The Blues announced late Wednesday night that they had traded Fabbri to Detroit in exchange for forward Jacob De la Rose. Originally a first-round pick back in 2014, Fabbri played sparingly in nine games this season for the Blues, recording just one goal.
De la Rose is a 24-year-old forward who appeared in 16 games this season for the Red Wings, registering a goal and three assists. Taken by Montreal in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, De la Rose has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 195 career regular season games between the Canadiens and Red Wings. He's not necessarily a difference-maker on paper, which leads one to conclude Doug Armstrong and the Blues' brass simply believed Fabbri's time in St. Louis had run its course, and a change of scenery was needed.
Though the timing of Fabbri's movement does come as a bit of a surprise, his lack of consistent impact and playing time in recent seasons--even when healthy--lent itself to this kind of outcome eventually.
Fabbri's impact in St. Louis will ultimately be remembered as a disappointment compared to the expectations placed upon him following his rookie season. Fabbri ends his Blues tenure with five playoff goals, one of which opened the scoring for the Blues in their seven-game series win over Dallas in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
