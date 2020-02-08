ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Nobody will ever wear the #44 for the Blues again.
Saturday, the Blues announced they will retire Chris Pronger’s #44. The Hall of Fame defenseman was given the news by former teammate Al MacInnis during a season ticket holder event at the Stifel Theater Saturday evening.
Pronger will be the eighth Blues player to have jersey hung in the rafters.
He was acquired in a controversial trade with the Hartford Whalers before the 1995 season for fan-favorite Brendan Shanahan but soon became one of the elite defensemen in the NHL.
He played nine seasons for the Blues, compiling 84 goals and 272 assists, and went to the All-Star Game four times. In 2000, Pronger won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.
A date for the jersey retirement has not been set but the club says it will be announced after the release of the schedule for 2020-2021 season.
