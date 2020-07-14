ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rejoice, Blues fans, you'll get to watch hockey a few days early as the NHL announced the reigning Cup Champions will take on their rival Blackhawks in an exhibition game ahead of the round-robin games.
The Blues will take on the Hawks on July 29 at 5:30 p.m. CT in Edmonton.
Their first round-robin game happens August 2 against the Avalanche, also at 5:30 p.m. CT.
The NHL again said that a broadcast schedule for the games will be made available later.
