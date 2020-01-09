ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Barclay, the St. Louis Blues pup, received a special Stanley Cup Champion collar Thursday.
Jostens crafted the special collar for the service dog in training.
This is the only time a Stanley Cup collar has been given to a dog.
