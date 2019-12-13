ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues placed defenseman Carl Gunnarsson on injured reserve due to an upper body injury, the club announced on Friday.
Gunnarson has played in 17 games so far in the 2019-2020 season, recording one goal and three assists.
The club has called up defenseman Niko Mikkola from San Antonio to take Gunnarson’s roster spot. He has appeared in 26 games with the Rampage this season and has recorded two goals and six assists.
