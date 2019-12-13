APTOPIX Stanley Cup Blues Bruins Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson (4), of Sweden, is congratulated by Pat Maroon, rear, after he scored the winning goal against the Boston Bruins during the first overtime period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (Bruce Bennett/Pool via AP)

 Bruce Bennett

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues placed defenseman Carl Gunnarsson on injured reserve due to an upper body injury, the club announced on Friday.

Gunnarson has played in 17 games so far in the 2019-2020 season, recording one goal and three assists.

The club has called up defenseman Niko Mikkola from San Antonio to take Gunnarson’s roster spot. He has appeared in 26 games with the Rampage this season and has recorded two goals and six assists.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.