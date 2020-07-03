ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues are launching Blues Warrior Hockey, a program featuring a team of injured and disabled military veterans.
The franchise says the team has already recruited 24 players from various branches of the military who have been deployed to serve in many locations and conflicts around the world.
The team will compete against other squads in the USA Hockey Warrior Hockey Discipline in regional and national tournaments.
For more information, click here.
