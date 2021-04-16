ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues game against the Colorado Avalanche scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the NHL announced Friday.
The news comes after a third Avalanche player was placed into COVID-19 protocols in a span of a few days. Wednesday, Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer was placed in COVID-19 protocol hours before the Blues and Avalanche last played.
The @NHL announces @Avalanche games tonight vs. the @LAKings through April 20 are postponed. https://t.co/oAD6AAwDhD pic.twitter.com/60XsjZIfoT— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 16, 2021
The NHL says that depending on test results, the Avalanche will be able to practice again this upcoming Wednesday and then play the Blues as scheduled on Thursday. A make up date for Tuesday’s postponed game has not been announced.
