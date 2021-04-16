Blues Avalanche Hockey

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) skates around him during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Colorado won 2-1. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues game against the Colorado Avalanche scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the NHL announced Friday.

The news comes after a third Avalanche player was placed into COVID-19 protocols in a span of a few days. Wednesday, Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer was placed in COVID-19 protocol hours before the Blues and Avalanche last played.

The NHL says that depending on test results, the Avalanche will be able to practice again this upcoming Wednesday and then play the Blues as scheduled on Thursday. A make up date for Tuesday’s postponed game has not been announced.

