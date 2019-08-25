BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some Blues fans who thought they were just out to enjoy breakfast got an even sweeter treat on Sunday morning, the Stanley Cup.
Blues trainer Ray Barile decided to share his day with the Stanley Cup with fans at the Wolf in Ballwin. After sharing the Cup with his family and the staff at the Wolf, Barile opened the celebration to everyone who happened to be at the restaurant.
A 3-year-old baby was even put in hockey’s holy grail.
“The best part of winning the Cup is how the City of St. Louis is just enamored. It’s great, the reaction, it's just wonderful,” Barile said.
After the party with the Stanley Cup wrapped up at the Wolf, Barile’s next stop with the trophy was a visit to first responders to thank them for their service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.