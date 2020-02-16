ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues announced that their game against the Ducks has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at the Honda Center.
Earlier this week, the Blues-Ducks game in Anaheim was postponed after defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed while on the bench suffering from a cardiac episode.
The Blues were originally scheduled to play the Florida Panthers that night. However, that game has been moved to Monday, March 9 at Enterprise Center.
[RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester 'doing well' after suffering cardiac episode during Blues-Ducks game]
As for the Blues-Ducks game, it won’t start where play left off. Instead it will go a full 60 minutes and begin with the score tied at 1-1.
This past week, Bouwmeester underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim. The device helps restore the heart’s normal rhythm.
[RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester's ICD procedure considered a success, Blues say]
