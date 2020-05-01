St. Louis Blues broadcaster and former coronavirus patient John Kelly, watches as Collection Specialist Kelli Steward checks the operation of the donation of plasma at the Red Cross donation center in Crestwood, Missouri on Friday, May 1, 2020. Kelly, who suffered with the virus in early April, is participating in a study to figure out if blood plasma helps those still battling COVID-19.Washington University doctors are exploring the idea of transfusion of antibodies from the blood of recovered patients into people who are currently ill.