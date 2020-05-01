ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After recovering from the coronavirus, Blues broadcast John Kelly donated blood plasma in hopes it helps those still battling COVID-19.
Kelly tested positive for the coronavirus in March.
He said a friend at Washington University reached out to him about participating in their study as they work to determine if plasma from recovered patients can help those actively fighting the disease.
“If I can make one person better, that’s fantastic,” Kelly told stlouisblues.com.
[RELATED: Wash U doctors exploring possible COVID-19 treatment using blood of recovered patients]
Modeling their work off of a treatment for the Spanish Flu in 1918, Wash U doctors are exploring the idea of transfusion of antibodies from the blood of recovered patients into people who are currently ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.