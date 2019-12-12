ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues activated Oskar Sundqvist off injured reserve Thursday, the club announced.
The forward has missed the last six games due to a lower body injury. So far in the 2019-2020 season, he has dressed for 26 games, accumulating eight goals, four assists and 16 penalty minutes.
Nathan Walker has been assigned to AHL affiliate San Antonio to make room for Sundqvist. He has appeared in five games this season, recording a goal and an assist.
