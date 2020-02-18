Canadiens Flyers Hockey

Montreal Canadiens' Marco Scandella plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues announced they've acquired defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for two draft picks.

Scandella, 29, has played 51 games this season between the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. He has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) and is +10. The 6'3" defenseman was drafted by the Wild in 2008.

The Blues are sending Montreal a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been placed on long-term injured reserve and Niko Mikkola has been assigned to San Antonio.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.