ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues announced they've acquired defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for two draft picks.
Scandella, 29, has played 51 games this season between the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. He has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) and is +10. The 6'3" defenseman was drafted by the Wild in 2008.
The Blues are sending Montreal a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.
Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been placed on long-term injured reserve and Niko Mikkola has been assigned to San Antonio.
