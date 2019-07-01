ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues and forward Sammy Blais have agreed to a one-year contract, the club announced Monday.
Blais, 23, played in 32 regular season games for the Blues during the 2018-2019 season, recording two goals and two assists.
He appeared in 15 playoff games, making his playoff debut in Game 6 of the second around against the Stars. In the playoffs, he recorded one goal and two assists.
