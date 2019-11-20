MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time ever St. Louis will host the annual USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL. It will take place Thursday through Sunday (Nov. 21-24) at the Centene Community Ice Center.
The 31 teams representing 19 different NHL Hockey Clubs will take over the brand new facility this weekend. The chairman of the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, Patrick Quinn, said there are many reasons why St. Louis was picked to host this 10th annual event.
“One of the things that was important for us when we set out to build the facility was to be for everyone because hockey is for everyone,” said Quinn. “To be able to address them in the way they want to play with which is, hey I'm not an able body athlete I want to have a rink that is setup for me to compete at the game of hockey the way that I as an able body athlete should and that is what they call a sled ready hockey environment”.
Quinn said that the Centene Community Ice Center stand out amongst other facilities, because it’s considered ‘sled ready.’
“What we mean by sled ready is that there are doors that are positioned at a level that the players can slide on their sled directly off the ice on to the player benches and into the penalty boxes,” said Quinn. “While they're waiting for their turn to go on the ice they have half cut plexiglass that sits in the board. They can see through and see the game action going on, because they are not able to stand up and look over the boards. So let's bring it into to views that they can see the game, see what's happening and be an active participant.”
Quinn is hoping that this will be the first of many international events to come to the Centene Community Ice Center.
“It will be way over a thousand folks coming into St Louis who maybe haven't been here before,” said Quinn. “They’re going to see what a great community it is, but also see how much of a hockey town it is.”
The games are free and open to the public, for more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.