ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) will continue hosting the men’s basketball tournament in St. Louis through at least 2024.
The State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament, also known as Arch Madness, will be held for the 30th straight year in 2020 in St. Louis. Monday, the conference announced a new agreement for the tournament to continue in St. Louis through 2024, with the MVC holding a one-year option for 2025.
The 2020 Arch Madness tournament will take place Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8.
Read: Tickets on sale for 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball tournament
Following Arch Madness, the MVC will host NCAA men’s basketball first- and second-round games at the Enterprise Center on March 19 and 21, marking the seventh NCAA men’s basketball event to be hosted by the MVC at Enterprise Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.