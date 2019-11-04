MVC N Iowa Bradley Basketball

Bradley's Koch Bar, right, is fouled on his way to the basket by Northern Iowa's Justin Dahl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) will continue hosting the men’s basketball tournament in St. Louis through at least 2024.

The State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament, also known as Arch Madness, will be held for the 30th straight year in 2020 in St. Louis. Monday, the conference announced a new agreement for the tournament to continue in St. Louis through 2024, with the MVC holding a one-year option for 2025.

The 2020 Arch Madness tournament will take place Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8.

Read: Tickets on sale for 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball tournament 

Following Arch Madness, the MVC will host NCAA men’s basketball first- and second-round games at the Enterprise Center on March 19 and 21, marking the seventh NCAA men’s basketball event to be hosted by the MVC at Enterprise Center.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.