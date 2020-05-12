(KMOV) - The coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed down Mizzou's new head football coach Eli Drinkwitz. He's managed to pick up big recruits for the 2021 class.
Drinkwitz has also stayed true to his word of recruiting heavily in-state and in St. Louis. In the same week, he was able to land commitments from De Smet running back Taj Butts and Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford.
Butts lead the Class 6 state champions last season with over 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns.
"All the feedback I got from Mizzou was always positive, " said Butts. "When I met the coaches, they gave me great energy and they showed me love and that they wanted me to be a part of the family."
Ford is Drinkwitz's highest ranked commit to date. The four-star standout picked the Tigers over offers from top SEC programs like Alabama and LSU.
"Coach Brick [Haley] seemed like he was the right coach for me," said Ford. "He's one of the best coaches for my position. When coach Drinkwitz came in, my whole mindset changed I felt like it was the better home."
Drinkwitz and the Tigers now have five in-state commits for the 2021 class.
