ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis natives are expected to take the field when the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team takes on Uruguay at Busch Stadium Tuesday night.
Forward Josh Sargent and defender Tim Ream are expected to play during the game. Both players were once part of the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club, and Ream played for Saint Louis University before starting his professional career, according to US Soccer.
The match will begin at 7 p.m. with Busch Stadium gates opening to fans at 5:30 p.m.
This is the final match for the men's national team before beginning Concacaf Nations League play.
Tickets are still available for the match. Click here to purchase them or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.