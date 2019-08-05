MEMPHIS, Tn. (KMOV.com) -- The Memphis Grizzlies have added a St. Louis native to their coaching staff.
Niele Ivey has been hired as an assistant coach announced Monday.
Ivey is the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA, according to Norte Dame women's basketball.
She coached at Notre Dame, her alma mater, for 12 seasons.
She played give seasons in the WNBA before joining Xavier University for two seasons (2005-2007).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.