(KMOV.com) -- UFC was hoping to be one of the first professional sports to return, with Dana White vowing to secure tribal land and even a private island to host his fights on. Those plans came to an end this past Thursday when White had to cancel the upcoming UFC 249 fight.
Former UFC Welterweight Champion and St. Louis native Tyron Woodley is preparing for his next fight while adjusting to life at home.
"That's kind of been a blessing, just the family time at home," said Woodley. "I brought dinner back to the dinner table and praying before we eat. Before I was just in such a rush."
While Woodley wasn't on the fight card, he was willing to participate in UFC 249 which was scheduled for April 18th. He had been training for the event and was surprised that it was cancelled on such short notice.
"I was training as though I was fighting on the 18th," said Woodley. "It kind of took a hit in my stomach because I've been training literally for four months. I have mixed emotions about it."
The former UFC Welterweight Champion believes Dana White when he says that UFC will be the first professional sport to return but he hopes that they'll do it in a way that is best for the fighters.
"I just really hope the UFC thinks the way that other organizations have done," said Woodley. "Hopefully financially they take care of us in a way that we won't be stressed out. We're not baseball, when we fight it's the World Series every night, we don't get a hundred games."
