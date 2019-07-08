ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis native has won her second World Cup!
Becky Sauerbrunn tweeted a photo from the United State’s women’s soccer team’s locker room after the team beat Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. The photo shows the Ladue High School graduate surrounded by her teammates.
“I love these ladies,” read the tweet. “You’re only as strong as the people next to you and these ones were rock solid.”
Sauerbrunn was also part of the 2015 United State’s women’s soccer team when they defeated Japan 5-2 in the World Cup final.
