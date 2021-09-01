ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis will keep its front row seat in the lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams and the National Football League.

Supreme Court denies to hear appeal from Kroenke, Rams and NFL in St. Louis relocation lawsuit Not since 2003 did the Rams post a winning season in St. Louis. These days, St. Louis can't stop racking up wins over the Rams.

A judge threw out an attempt to move the trial out of the city on Tuesday. The Rams and league claimed potential jurors would have a bias, but the judge said there was no evidence potential city jurors have read the coverage or would have an inherent bias.

The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex filed the lawsuit in 2017 arguing the Rams violated the league’s relocation policy. The lawsuit seeks more than $1 billion.