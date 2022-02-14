St. Louis City SC to play in Centene Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –- The MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis now has a name!
St. Louis City SC held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the Downtown West stadium will be named Centene Stadium. Centene joins Purina and Together Credit Union as a sponsor of the club.
“Centene is pleased to invest in Centene Stadium as part of our long-standing commitment to the St. Louis region. We are committed to this community and the people who live here,” said Marcela Manjarrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of Centene. “St. Louis is our home, and we are so proud for Centene Stadium to be the home of St. Louis CITY SC.”
Construction on the stadium is set to be completed later this year. The team will take the pitch for its inaugural seas on in March 2023.
