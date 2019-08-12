ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2020 regular season schedule Monday.
The Cardinals will open their season on the road in 2020 with a three-game series at Cincinnati. The first game is scheduled for March 26 and then it'll be followed by a three-game series at Milwaukee from March 30 to April 1.
The home opener is scheduled for April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles. It will be a seven-game home stand with Baltimore, April 2, 4 and 5, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, from April 6 to 9.
The Fourth of July weekend will be an at-home series with the Brewers and the New York Yankees will visit Busch Stadium for the first time since 2014 for a weekend series on July 17.
The rest of the home schedule for 2020 looks like this:
April
April 2, 4-5 vs. Baltimore
April 6-9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati
April 24-26 vs. Miami
May
May 4-6 vs. San Diego
May 8-10 vs. New York Mets
May 18-21 vs. Atlanta
May 22-24 vs. Arizona
May 29-31 vs. Pittsburgh
June
June 1-2 vs. Toronto
June 13-14 vs. Chicago Cubs at London
June 16-18 vs. Colorado
June 19-21 vs. Cincinnati
June 29-July 2 vs. Washington
July
July 3-4 vs. Milwaukee
July 17-19 vs. New York Yankees
July 20-22 vs. San Francisco
July 23-26 vs. Chicago Cubs
August
August 7-9 vs. Cincinnati
August 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh
August 14-15 vs. Milwaukee
August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh
September
September 10-13 vs. Chicago Cubs
September 15-16 vs. Kansas City
September 21-23 vs. Milwaukee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.