Pirates Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, right, is congratulated by teammate Dexter Fowler after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2020 regular season schedule Monday. 

The Cardinals will open their season on the road in 2020 with a three-game series at Cincinnati. The first game is scheduled for March 26 and then it'll be followed by a three-game series at Milwaukee from March 30 to April 1. 

The home opener is scheduled for April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles. It will be a seven-game home stand with Baltimore, April 2, 4 and 5, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, from April 6 to 9. 

The Fourth of July weekend will be an at-home series with the Brewers and the New York Yankees will visit Busch Stadium for the first time since 2014 for a weekend series on July 17.

The rest of the home schedule for 2020 looks like this: 

April

April 2, 4-5 vs. Baltimore

April 6-9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati

April 24-26 vs. Miami

May

May 4-6 vs. San Diego

May 8-10 vs. New York Mets

May 18-21 vs. Atlanta

May 22-24 vs. Arizona

May 29-31 vs. Pittsburgh

June

June 1-2 vs. Toronto

June 13-14 vs. Chicago Cubs at London

June 16-18 vs. Colorado

June 19-21 vs. Cincinnati

June 29-July 2 vs. Washington

July

July 3-4 vs. Milwaukee

July 17-19 vs. New York Yankees

July 20-22 vs. San Francisco

July 23-26 vs. Chicago Cubs

August

August 7-9 vs. Cincinnati

August 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh

August 14-15 vs. Milwaukee

August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh

September

September 10-13 vs. Chicago Cubs

September 15-16 vs. Kansas City

September 21-23 vs. Milwaukee

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.